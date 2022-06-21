  • WWJ-TV

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

HEATHER MCDONALD GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Tori Noquez, Alex Boyer, Andi Gladwin and Topas.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#809).

Original airdate 1/7/2022.