PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
HEATHER MCDONALD GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon
The magicians featured in the episode include Tori Noquez, Alex Boyer, Andi Gladwin and Topas.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#809).MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings
Original airdate 1/7/2022.