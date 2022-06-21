(CBS DETROIT) — Buddy’s Pizza is celebrating its 76th anniversary and National Detroit-Style Pizza Day (June 23) at the Detroit Zoo.
Animals at the zoo are getting to feast on specially-made pizzas as part of the restaurant's animal enrichment efforts
Buddy's opened in 1946 and has more than 10 locations in Metro Detroit. This is the second year it is celebrating National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.
The company is also celebrating the day with a fundraiser in support of the Salvation Army. It plans to donate $1 from every pizza sold on June 23 to the Salvation Army.
Buddy's also partnered with 10 other pizzerias across the country to expand the initiative.
