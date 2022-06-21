DYNASTY – Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THAT WAS THEN – When Blake’s (Grant Show) brother Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) comes back into the picture, chaos ensues affecting all the Carringtons.READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week
Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood) work together, surprisingly, and the siblings share bonding time.
Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decides to throw a huge event and enlists the help of Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown).READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon
Jeff (Sam Adegoke) asks Amanda (Eliza Bennett) to do some digging and she is shocked at what she finds.
The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Brandon Lott (#515).MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings
Original airdate 6/24/2022.