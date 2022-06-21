  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, June 23, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

LOST — Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World.

Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down.

Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star.

The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec (#213).

Original airdate 6/7/2022.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.