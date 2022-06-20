Beyond diversity, equity and inclusion.

That was the topic of discussion as community members gathered to examine social justice in our lifetime.

“So for like infusion it has to have some type of cultural competency, equity has some sort of cultural competency,” said Khary Frazier of Detroit Is Different.

“You know the things that we identify, the things that we connect with.”

The conversation took place Juneteenth at the Mama Akua House in Detroit.

Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion led the as part of a two-day workshop to analyze challenges racial disparities.

“We have armies in this nation of white supremacists who are hiding behind religion,” said Dr. Carl Taylor A retired Michigan State University professor of sociology.

“We’re Christians, you’re not Christians, you’re fake. You’re terrorist and so forth.”

The discussion covered unemployment, addiction, poverty, and affordable housing concerns.

“So the more we can have conversations about these terms the better we can define it,” said Yusef Shakur, Michigan Roundtable deputy director of strategy & innovation.

The conversation continues Tuesday during a virtual conference from 4pm to 6pm.

For more details on how to join the discussion visit click here.