PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — State police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday morning on M-14.
Police say the crash happened near Beck Road in Plymouth as the traffic was stopped for a construction zone and lane closures. The highway was closed following the crash and has since been reopened.
State police say the woman rear-ended another vehicle at a high speed before rear-ending a tractor-trailer.
Police say the woman was not wearing a seat belt. The other two drivers were not hurt.
