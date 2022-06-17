(CBS DETROIT) — QLine announced that it will be extending its service hours.
The extension means the QLine will be operational until midnight from Monday to Saturday.
“Now riders will be able to use the QLINE to enjoy nightlife along the Woodward corridor, special events, and concerts, and to get to and from sporting events throughout the year,” the company said in a tweet.
