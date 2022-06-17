(CBS DETROIT) — Law enforcement began Phase 2 of Operation Justice for Zion this week in search of 17-year-old Zion Foster.
In an update on Friday, Detroit police say Phase 2 began Wednesday and involves "removing sections of the search area and placing them onto two 50-foot-by-50-foot search decks."
Authorities have been canvassing the Pine Tree Landfill in Lenox Township in an effort to find the missing teen.
“Once the debris is cleared, it will be removed. Then another section of the search area will be placed onto the decks to be searched,” read a press release. “We anticipate Phase 2 will take approximately five days.”

Police announced they were beginning to canvass the landfill late last month.
The first phase included the “removal of 20 feet of material above the focus area.” Heavy equipment needed to complete this phase was be provided by Michigan CAT.
Foster, who was from Eastpointe, was last seen on Jan. 4. Her cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier, was accused of lying to police in the investigation and pleaded no contest back in February.
Brazier was sentenced to prison in March.
