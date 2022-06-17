  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCome Dance with Me
    9:00 PMWatergate: High Crimes in the White House
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCome Dance with Me
    9:00 PMWatergate: High Crimes in the White House
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Michigan State Police, Robert Anthony Smith, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he stole multiple vehicles early Thursday morning from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Anthony Smith, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing $20,000 or more, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and fleeing.

READ MORE: Mental Health Services Expanding In Rural Communities

Robert Anthony Smith (credit: Michigan State Police)

Authorities say at about 3:30 a.m. on June 16, Smith allegedly stole multiple Ford Mustangs from the assembly plant. Police located him northbound on Interstate 75 near Outer Drive Melvindale and attempted a traffic stop.

READ MORE: Oxford Students Sue For Review, Changes After High School Shooting

Smith fled at high speed but was arrested on westbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Detroit.

He was arraigned on Friday and given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 6.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Police: Phase 2 Underway In Search For Zion Foster

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.