Western Michigan University Men's Basketball Players Hit The Court With Beautiful Lives ProjectThe Beautiful Lives Project aims to give people with disabilities the opportunity to take part in activities they normally wouldn’t get the chance to.

Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend At These Events In Metro DetroitCommunities across Metro Detroit will celebrate Juneteenth this weekend with events with music, film and other activities.

UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations.

State Police Seize More Than $100K Worth Of Drugs, Arrest 3 In DetroitMichigan State Police say a criminal investigation in Detroit resulted in confiscating more than $100,000 worth of drugs and three arrests.

Michigan Initiatives Miss Deadline, Will Look To LegislatureOrganizers behind two high-profile proposed laws in Michigan skipped a deadline to potentially appear on November’s ballot and will instead look to get the initiatives approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

1 In Custody After Mustangs Stolen From Ford Flat Rock Assembly PlantOne person has been arrested after 4 to 5 Ford Mustangs were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant early Thursday morning.