(CBS DETROIT) — Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Communities across Metro Detroit will celebrate Juneteenth this weekend with events with music, film and other activities.
Here is a list of events happening this weekend in honor of the annual holiday.
Dearborn
- June 18: Juneteenth Celebration
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UAW Local 600, 10550 Dix Ave.
- The free event will feature educators, speakers, poets, musicians and dances.
Detroit
- June 17: Rhythm and Art Block Party
- 6-10 p.m. at Eastern Market Brewing Company, 2515 Riopelle St.
- Click here to register.
- June 18: Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Livernois Avenue of Fashion
- June 18-19: Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend, The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18: Underground Railroad Treasure Hunt
- Participants will explore five sites with significant historical importance in downtown Detroit, including the Gateway to Freedom Sculpture
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19: Information tables from Community Partners
- The event focuses on building and extending freedom and equality with the Black community. The museum store will feature unique and classic imagery for Juneteenth.
- 2 p.m. June 19: Showcasing of blkfreedom.org presentation “We the People”
- Continued partnership, featuring the Wright Museum along with other African American institutions across the country.
- 3 p.m. June 19: Spirits Soar
- A free concert celebrating genres of music from the days of spirituals to hip hop and electronica.
- June 19: Juneteenth Freedom Fest
- Noon to 6 p.m. at Eastern Market Shed 5, 2810 Russell St., Detroit
- Click here to register. In partnership with the City of Detroit, Detroit Branch NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Charles H. Wright of African American History, Detroit Means Business and the Eastern Market Development Corporation.
Southfield
- June 18: Mayor’s Juneteenth Walk
- 10 a.m. beginning at the Southfield Municipal Campus front circle, a 2.5-mile walk to the Red Pole Park and back to city hall.
- June 18: Southfield Parks & Recreation Juneteenth Celebration
- Noon to 9 p.m. on the Municipal Campus front lawn.
- Click here for more information.
- June 19: Juneteenth Virtual Celebration
- 2-3 p.m., Click here to register
- A virtual celebration titled “Voices of Juneteenth” focuses on the impact of Juneteenth in the Southfield community.
