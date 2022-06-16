(CBS DETROIT) – Crews will close the Cass Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit after a recent inspection revealed the need for surface repairs.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured traffic on Cass Avenue, between Palmer Avenue and Antoinette Street, will be directed to Woodward Avenue.READ MORE: Police Investigate After Man Shot, Killed In Detroit
Officials say people will still be able to access local businesses in that area during the closure.
The surface repairs are expected to be completed in late July.READ MORE: Western Michigan University Men's Basketball Players Hit The Court With Beautiful Lives Project
According to MDOT officials, the bridge was built in 1955 and has never been replaced.
A replacement of the overpass is scheduled to begin in 2023.MORE NEWS: Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend At These Events In Metro Detroit
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.