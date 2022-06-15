(CBS DETROIT) – Forty years after the murder of Vincent Chin, officials are launching four days of events to commemorate his life.

Vincent Chin was a 27-year-old Chinese-American who was beaten to death in 1982.

“The horrific beating death of Vincent Chin in 1982 on the eve of his bachelor party led to a landmark civil rights movement led by Asian Americans,” Helen Zia, executor of the Vincent and Lily Chin Estate and a co-founder of American Citizens for Justice (ACJ), recently said. “The present-day wave of anti-Asian hate violence has rekindled awareness of Vincent’s legacy. Our hope is that these events will engage present and future generations in the commitment to social justice and the fight against racism and hate.”

The commemoration will happen in Detroit from June 16 through June 19.

Here is the list of events:

Vincent Chin 40th Commemorative Film Series

The commemorative Film Series at the Detroit Film Theatre will show two screenings of documentaries that honor the legacy of Vincent and Lily Chin.

Thursday, June 16: Bad Axe

Friday, June17: Who Killed Vincent Chin?

National Conversation on Asian Americans, America, and Democracy

A community watch party of the pre-recorded program about American democracy, racial justice and Asian Americans. It will include opening live remarks and be followed by a Q&A with the co-founders of American Citizens for Justice.

Saturday, June 18

Register here.

Celebrating Asian American Arts, Community & Culture

Asian American artists and activists will join together in an evening performance of song, poetry, and movement to celebrate Asian American communities.

Performers include poet Frances Kai-Hwa Wang, Electronic Music Ensemble of Wayne State (EMEWS) directed by Joo Won Park, dancer Joori Jung, and Nobuko Miyamoto, singer, composer, artist and activist, joined by producer, composer Derek Nakamoto, bassist Juan Perez, and singer and percussionist Asiyah Ayubbi.

Saturday, June 18, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Register here.

Community Dialogues: Remembrance & Rededication

Two panel discussions that will examine where the modern Asian American civil rights movement began and where it is headed.

Sunday, June 19, 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Register here.

Interfaith Remembrance Ceremony

Interfaith Leaders will lead the family of Vincent Chin and AAPI community with reflection on the legacy of Vincent Chin.

Sunday, June 19, 3 – 4 p.m.

Register here.

PBS Broadcast: Who Killed Vincent Chin?

The 1988 Academy Award® nominated film Who Killed Vincent Chin? makes its encore broadcast on the award-winning PBS television series POV.

Monday, June 20, 10 – 11:55 p.m.

To watch at 10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, pbs.org, and the PBS Video app.

