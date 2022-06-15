(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have been critically injured following a crash on the Lodge Freeway on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Police say at about 1:25 a.m. they received reports of a Honda Odyssey blocking the right lane on the Lodge Freeway at Hamilton in Detroit.READ MORE: No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash In Eaton County
As troopers were headed to the scene, they received a call saying that another vehicle had hit the Honda.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the Honda was disabled and blocking the right lane and was rear-ended by a Jeep Wrangler.
Police say after the crash the Jeep came to rest in the right lane and the Honda was in the left lane further north from the crash.READ MORE: James Craig Files As Write-In For Michigan GOP Governor Primary
Both of the people in the Honda sustained critical head injuries.
MSP had closed the Lodge at Hamilton while they investigated the scene.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Drivers Can Now Purchase Digital License Plates