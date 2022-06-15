  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have been critically injured following a crash on the Lodge Freeway on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say at about 1:25 a.m. they received reports of a Honda Odyssey blocking the right lane on the Lodge Freeway at Hamilton in Detroit.

As troopers were headed to the scene, they received a call saying that another vehicle had hit the Honda.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Honda was disabled and blocking the right lane and was rear-ended by a Jeep Wrangler.

Police say after the crash the Jeep came to rest in the right lane and the Honda was in the left lane further north from the crash.

Both of the people in the Honda sustained critical head injuries.

MSP had closed the Lodge at Hamilton while they investigated the scene.

