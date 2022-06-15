(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal laundromat shooting.
On June 6, at about 11:06 p.m., the suspect entered the laundromat located in the 11700 block of Woodward, and fired a shot, striking a 44-year-old victim.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Police say the victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and has been released.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
