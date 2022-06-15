(CBS DETROIT) – Two people survived a small plane crash in Eaton County on Monday.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened northwest of Smith Road and Columbia Highway in Eaton Rapids Township at about 6:08 p.m.
The plane was taking off from Skyway Estates Airport in Eaton Rapids.
Police say Shroyer’s Hazmat removed 25 gallons of fuel from the plane and said no fuel spill occurred.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
