Filed Under:cooling centers, extreme heat, heat wave, Metro Detroit, Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Michiganders are experiencing extreme heat this week, prompting various cities to open cooling centers.

Here is a list of cooling centers in Metro Detroit:

Oakland County

Farmington Hills

  • Costick Center: 28600 W. 11 Mile Road
    • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

Macomb County

Warren

  • Owen Jax Recreation Center: 8207 E. 9 Mile Road
    • 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.
  • Fitzgerald Recreation Center: 4355 E. 9 Mile Road
    • 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Wayne County

Canton Township

  • Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway – 734-394-5460
  • Open during business hours for the week of June 13-18
    • Tuesday, June 14:  6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Wednesday, June 15: 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Thursday, June 16: 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Friday, June 17: 7 a.m. – Noon
    • Saturday, June 18:  7 a.m. – Noon
    • Sunday, June 19: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Canton Public Library, 1200 S. Canton Center Road – 734-397-0999
    • Tuesday, June 14: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Wednesday, June 15: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Thursday, June 16: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Friday, June 17 & Saturday, June 18: Closed
    • Sunday, June 19: Noon – 6 p.m.

Detroit

List of cooling centers in Detroit:

  • Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
    • Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; not open Saturdays
  • Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon
    • Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays
  • Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser
    • Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays
  • Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
List of Detroit Public Library branches open as cooling centers:

  • Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.
  • Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Highway
  • Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road
  • Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive
  • Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
  • Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Ave.
  • Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Road

Garden City

  • Ice Arena Lobby in City Park
    • 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through the summer

Highland Park

  • Ernest T. Ford Rec Center, 10 Pitkin St.
    • 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., June 15 and 16

Livonia

  • Jack Kirksey Livonia Community Recreation Center, 15100 Hubbard St.
    • Open during operating hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Taylor

  • Recreation Center, 22805 Goddard
    • 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Senior Center, 6740 Troy
    • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph
    • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • An unofficial cooling center is available at Southland Mall. The lobby is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Westland

  • Fire Station 1 – 35701 Central City Parkway – 734-467-3201
    • Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fire Station 3 – 28801 Annapolis – 734-467-3201
    • Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Police Department – 36701 Ford Road – 734-722-9600
    • Sunday through Saturday 24 hours a day
  • Senior Friendship Center – 1119 N. Newburgh Road – 734-722-7628
    • Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center – 32150 Dorsey Street – 734-595-0288
    • Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Westland City Hall – 36300 Warren Road – 734-713-3888
    • Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • William P. Faust Public Library – 6123 Central City Parkway – 734-326-6123
    • Wednesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also keep cool at the City’s Splash Park

  • The H2O Zone – 1901 N. Carlson
    • Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
