  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Logan Tesmer
Filed Under:Art, Celebration, Community Connect, Jackie Paige, Jazz, Jazzin' at the Vanity, Jefferson Chalmers, Jefferson East Inc., Jessica Care Moore, Josh Elling, Juneteenth, Music, Poetry, Revitalization, Vanity Ballroom

Southfield (CW50) – The Vanity Ballroom is one of the last surviving big-band ballrooms in Detroit. Its history traces back to a time when the Vanity Ballroom was the place in town to go for music if you were white. The Black community in the area had a separate venue across town where they could listen to live music.

After canceling the last two years because of the pandemic, Jefferson East, Inc.’s two-day jazz and blues festival is returning this year on Juneteenth weekend. Jazzin’ at the Vanity celebrates the culture and history of the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and the historic Vanity Ballroom. It also gives the opportunity to have the ballroom full of a diverse community of people from all generations, races, and cultures.

READ MORE: Detroit Renters Encouraged To Apply For COVID Relief Fund

The goal is to restore and revitalize the ballroom that has been sitting abandoned for over 30 years.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity will take place Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19 at the Vanity Ballroom in the Jefferson-Chalmers Business District between Newport and Lakewood streets.

Josh Elling, CEO of Jefferson East Inc; Community Connect Host Jackie Paige; and Poet jessica Care moore

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 15,578 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths Over The Last Week

Josh Elling, CEO of Jefferson East Inc., and local poet jessica Care moore, join Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the significance of Jazzin’ at the Vanity.

Moore also spoke about the meaning behind Juneteenth to her. She explains how Juneteenth has always been her Independence Day and has never celebrated July 4th in her life.

Learn more at JazzinAtTheVanity.com

MORE NEWS: FDA Advisers Vote In Favor Of Authorizing COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50.