Southfield (CW50) – The Vanity Ballroom is one of the last surviving big-band ballrooms in Detroit. Its history traces back to a time when the Vanity Ballroom was the place in town to go for music if you were white. The Black community in the area had a separate venue across town where they could listen to live music.

After canceling the last two years because of the pandemic, Jefferson East, Inc.’s two-day jazz and blues festival is returning this year on Juneteenth weekend. Jazzin’ at the Vanity celebrates the culture and history of the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and the historic Vanity Ballroom. It also gives the opportunity to have the ballroom full of a diverse community of people from all generations, races, and cultures.

The goal is to restore and revitalize the ballroom that has been sitting abandoned for over 30 years.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity will take place Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19 at the Vanity Ballroom in the Jefferson-Chalmers Business District between Newport and Lakewood streets.

Josh Elling, CEO of Jefferson East Inc., and local poet jessica Care moore, join Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the significance of Jazzin’ at the Vanity.

Moore also spoke about the meaning behind Juneteenth to her. She explains how Juneteenth has always been her Independence Day and has never celebrated July 4th in her life.

Learn more at JazzinAtTheVanity.com

