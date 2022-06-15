  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Christopher Schurr, the police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, has been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The city’s manager Mark Washington released a statement that said Schurr had been terminated from the department, effective June 10.

Washington says that Schurr waived his right to a termination hearing.

Here is Washington’s statement:

“Last Friday, the Police Chief and the Labor Relations Office recommended that I terminate Christopher Schurr’s employment with the City. I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing. I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022. Due to the on-going criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time.”

This comes after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced a second-degree murder charge for Schurr on June 9. On June 10, Schurr appeared in court, posted bond, and left jail that same day.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.