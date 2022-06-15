(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department, in collaboration with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police, took a non-fatal shooting suspect into custody and recovered large amounts of guns and drugs on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Michigan Reports 15,578 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths Over The Last Week
The suspect was wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Detroit’s 9th Precinct.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody at I-94 and Ecorse and had cocaine, marijuana, and meth in his possession.READ MORE: FDA Advisers Vote In Favor Of Authorizing COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5
Officers with the Major Violators Unit then executed a search warrant to search the suspect’s home.
Police say when officers searched the home located on Ashland Street, they recovered two handguns, an AK-style rifle with a 100-round drum magazine, and more than 350 grams of fentanyl, more than 390 grams of heroin, more than 600 grams of cocaine, and more
than 1,760 grams of meth.
“This is great work by our officers and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to get a dangerous person off the streets and remove large amounts of harmful drugs from our neighborhoods,” Chief James E. White said. “This is an example of how we’re cracking down on gun violence offenders, and working together with our partners to keep Detroiters safe.”MORE NEWS: Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr Fired After Patrick Lyoya Shooting
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.