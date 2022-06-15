  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CERA, covid emergency rental assistance program, Detroit, Mike Duggan

(CBS DETROIT) — City leaders are urging renters to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA). before the June 30 deadline.

Duggan will also join city partners at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to outline ways the city is helping renters who are facing eviction.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 15,578 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths Over The Last Week

According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the CERA program will stop taking applications at 9 p.m. on June 30. Applications that are submitted on June 30 will still be processed after that date.

For more information on the program and to apply, visit michigan.gov/mshda/rental/cera.

Who is eligible?

READ MORE: FDA Advisers Vote In Favor Of Authorizing COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5

CERA serves renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) who meet the following conditions:

  • Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and
  • Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on rent.

As of Wednesday, MSHDA received more than 267,000 applications across the state.

MORE NEWS: DPD Arrest Non-Fatal Shooting Suspect, Recover Guns & Drugs

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.