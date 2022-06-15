(CBS DETROIT) — In wake of the extreme heat, the City of Detroit is opening cooling centers to offer residents some relief.
City officials say seven recreation centers, as well as seven city library branches, will be open. Residents and staff are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Staff will also conduct temperature checks.
“The City of Detroit is taking steps to protect Detroiters from extreme heat with the opening of cooling centers in neighborhoods across the City,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said in a press release.
"Young children, older adults, and those living with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable. The Detroit Health Department is working closely with Parks & Recreation Department to provide a safe space that is accessible to all residents. I encourage all Detroiters to protect themselves from the heat. Check on your neighbors, and don't forget to take care of pets."
List of cooling centers in Detroit:
- Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; not open Saturdays)
- Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)
- Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)
- Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
List of Detroit Public Library branches open as cooling centers:
- Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.
- Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Highway
- Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road
- Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
- Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Ave.
- Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Road
