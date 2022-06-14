(CBS DETROIT) – The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is holding a ceremony to kick off the expansion of the Detroit Conner Creek Corps Community Center.
The expansion is possible through Conner Creek’s $4.3 million capital campaign.READ MORE: FDA Advisers Back Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Older Kids
Several updates will be made during the expansion, including the construction of new classrooms for educational purposes, such as computer classes and tutoring services, as well as the construction of a gymnasium to support year-round exercise and recreational programs.
In addition to this, the food pantry will be renovated, and the existing senior, student, and youth programs, such as the financial coaching workshops, after-school programs, and summer day camps, will be expanded.READ MORE: Crews Battle Fire At Woodward Bar In Detroit
The Detroit Conner Creek Corps Community Center is the only Salvation Army community center on the city’s east side, and this expansion will help provide multiple services to members of the community.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: MDHHS Shares Tips To Stay Healthy During Extreme Heat