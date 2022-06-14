(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for two suspects related to shootings on Interstate 94 and outside St. John Hospital in Detroit.
According to Michigan State Police, an investigation revealed that the shootings are connected, leaving a man his father wounded.
The first victim told police he was driving on eastbound on I-94 near Chalmers Street when a white vehicle pulled alongside him and someone inside started shooting. The victim reported he was hit in the ankle and pulled over to allow the passenger to drive to the hospital.
Police said the second shooting happened outside of St. John Hospital while the victim was already inside. A dark-colored vehicle drove to the hospital and began shooting at the victim’s car, striking the man’s father in the ankle.
Police are searching for a black Chevy Equinox with license plate No. ELV-9422 and a white Chevy Impala with license plate No. EMG-6198.
Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000 or 800-Speak Up.
