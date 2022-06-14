(CBS DETROIT) – All families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in the month of June to help lower the cost of groceries, Whitmer announced Tuesday.
The additional monthly payments will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
“Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government. In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know Michiganders need real relief right now, which is why I have put forward proposals to send a $500 rebate from our additional revenue back to working families and suspend the sales tax on gas to lower prices at the pump. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”
Some residents began receiving additional food assistance payments in April 2020 and in May 2021 all eligible household began receiving additional monthly payments.
Those eligible will see additional benefits on their Bridge Card from June 11-20. The additional assistance will be loaded as a separate payment than the assistance they received earlier this month.
Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:
- One Person: $250
- Two Persons: $459
- Three Persons: $658
- Four Persons: $835
- Five Persons: $992
- Six Persons: $1,190
- Seven Persons: $1,316
- Eight Persons: $1,504
Families who are eligible for this additional assistance do not need to reapply.
People can check their benefits balance on their Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.
