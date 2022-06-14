(CBS DETROIT) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced they will be offering free swim lessons to more than 1,000 children in Southeast Michigan this summer.
The Metroparks are partnering with multiple organizations to offer lessons in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The lessons are open for children ages 5-13; however, anyone older is also welcome.
“Southeast Michigan has some of the best water recreation opportunities available, and we want everyone to have full access and feel safe when they visit the parks, so we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations throughout the region to improve swim safety for the children who live here,” Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, said in a statement. “We can accomplish more together than we can by working individually.”
Livingston County
- Metroparks are partnering with Howell Public School at the Highlander Aquatic & Fitness to offer lessons in Livingston County. Details are being finalized.
Macomb County
- Swim lessons will be offered to 175 students in partnership with the Macomb Family YCMA in Mount Clemens. Registration is not yet open, but those interested can call 586-468-1411.
Oakland County
Metroparks are partnering with Oakland County Parks, Oakland County Sheriff PAL and Detroit Swims (YMCA) Aqualyfe to offer lessons at Waterford Oaks pool.
Washtenaw County
- A partnership with Friends of Rutherford offers lessons to about 300 children in the 48197 and 48198 zip codes. For more information and to register, visit http://www.forpool.org.
Wayne County
- Metroparks is partnering with Aqualyfe and Wayne County Parks to teach 120 participants at Chandler Park pool.
- This year, the Swim in the D partnership with the City of Detroit Parks and Recreation and the Detroit Conservancy will be offered to more than 500 students and taught by American Red Cross.
Additionally, lessons will be offered in partnership with Michigan State Parks at Belle Isle and Pontiac Lake State Park.
"It's really great to join forces with so many extraordinary organizations to address a long-standing safety disparity in our community," McMillan said. "Everyone deserves to enjoy their summer in a safe and fun way."
