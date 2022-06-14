(CBS DETROIT) – A former priest in Shelby Township is facing more than a decade in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.
Neil Kalina, 66, was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Macomb County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
The charges, in this case, are 15-year felonies.
According to officials, the jury was presented and dismissed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
Kalina's sentencing will be July 26 before Judge Diane Druzinski.
He was first charged in May 2019, and arrested in Littlerock, California.
“This conviction marks the sixth one secured by my clergy abuse team,” Nessel said. “It’s also a reminder of our ongoing commitment to this investigation and the survivors in these cases. We will continue to fight for justice.”
Since the beginning of Nessel's Clergy Abuse Investigation, 11 people have been charged.
