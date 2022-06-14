  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Costick Center in Farmington Hills has been opened for use as a cooling center due to the extreme heat expected in the Metro Detroit area this week.

The cooling center will be available on:

  • Tuesday, June 14 to Friday, June 17: 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.

Individuals do not need to be residents of Farmington Hills to use the cooling center.

For more information, please call 248-473-1800. This line is answered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only.

