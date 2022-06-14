FDA Advisers Back Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Older KidsA government advisory panel Tuesday endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens.

Crews Battle Fire At Woodward Bar In DetroitFire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday at The Woodward Bar & Grill in Detroit.

MDHHS Shares Tips To Stay Healthy During Extreme HeatThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is sharing tips as they urge residents to protect themselves from the health risks that come with hot temperatures.

Dangerous Heat Wave Descends On Parts Of Midwest And SouthMuch of the Midwest and a swath of the South braced for a potentially dangerous and deadly heat wave on Tuesday, with temperatures that could reach record highs in some places and combine with humidity to make it feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter in spots.

Former Detroit Police Officer Sentenced To Prison For BriberyA former Detroit police officer is sentenced to 15 months in prison for taking more than $3,000 in bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Cast Your Vote, Help Name Lansing Zoo's Baby BongoA female baby bongo was born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing and the zoo is asking for the public's help in choosing a name for her.