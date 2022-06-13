KUNG FU – Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
BLOODLINES — Nicky (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) once and for all.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai, and Tony Chung also star.
Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#213).
Original airdate 6/15/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.