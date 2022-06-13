  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level.

The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#818).

Original airdate 6/15/2022.

Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.