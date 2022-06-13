IN THE DARK – Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THINK FAST – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) has to get creative if she is going to stay alive, meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) comes up with a plan to help his friend.
Annie Bradley directed the episode written by Annie Hayes (#402).
Original airdate 6/13/2022.