LEGACIES – Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them.

Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources.

Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard.

The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz (#416).

Original airdate 6/16/2022.

