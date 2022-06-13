  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Roswell

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT – A visitor connected to Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) past comes bearing gifts.

READ MORE: Detroit Man Charged, Accused Of Torturing, Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend

Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo digs in on a story about the bank heists, angering Max (Nathan Dean) and putting Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult position.

The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder.

READ MORE: Judge Denies Perry Johnson's Request To Get Name On GOP Primary Ballot

Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (402).

Original Airdate 6/13/2022.

MORE NEWS: 7 Takeaways From Monday's January 6 Hearing

Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.