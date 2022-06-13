ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT – A visitor connected to Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) past comes bearing gifts.READ MORE: Detroit Man Charged, Accused Of Torturing, Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend
Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo digs in on a story about the bank heists, angering Max (Nathan Dean) and putting Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) in a difficult position.
The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Amber Midthunder.READ MORE: Judge Denies Perry Johnson's Request To Get Name On GOP Primary Ballot
Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (402).
Original Airdate 6/13/2022.MORE NEWS: 7 Takeaways From Monday's January 6 Hearing
Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.