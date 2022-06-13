(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three suspects after they tried to steal an off-duty Wayne County sheriff’s deputy’s truck from his home, which led to a shootout.
On Friday, June 3, at about 7:16 a.m. in the 10600 block of Balfour, the 56-year-old off-duty sheriff’s deputy was backing his gray 2019 Dodge Ram into his driveway, and he left it running while he took some packages inside.
One suspect entered the truck and pulled out of the driveway. The second suspect was armed and ran westbound on Balfour.
Police say when the sheriff's deputy ran after his vehicle, he and the second suspect exchanged gunfire.
No one was hit by any of the shots.
According to police, a third suspect, who drove the other two suspects to the area, was parked down the street in a silver 2014 Chevy Impala and fled the scene when shots were fired.
The sheriff’s deputy’s truck and the suspects’ vehicle were both recovered.
If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
