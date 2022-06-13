FDA Advisers To Weigh Expanding COVID-19 Vaccines To Younger ChildrenSeveral months after older children became eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the United States might be just days away from offering vaccines to those younger than 5.

Inflation On A Fixed Income, FOCUS Hope Steps In To Help SeniorsThousands of seniors across Southeastern Michigan are experiencing hard times and FOCUS Hope is stepping-in to fill that gap by filling up their pantries.

Detroit Police Search For 3 Suspects Who Tried To Steal Off-Duty Wayne County Deputy's TruckPolice are searching for three suspects after they tried to steal an off-duty Wayne County sheriff's deputy's truck from his home, which led to a shootout.

Detroit Man Charged, Accused Of Torturing, Sexually Assaulting GirlfriendA Detroit man is facing multiple charges after authorities say his girlfriend was sexually assaulted, strangled with an extension cord and burned with a metal spatula.

Judge Denies Perry Johnson's Request To Get Name On GOP Primary BallotA federal judge in Michigan on Monday refused Republican Perry Johnson's request to halt the printing of ballots for the GOP primary or to put his name on the ballot for governor, further dashing Johnson's chances at challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

7 Takeaways From Monday's January 6 HearingThe House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol detailed Monday how those around then-President Donald Trump told him he lost the 2020 election -- but he refused to listen, turning instead to his attorney Rudy Giuliani to embrace false claims that the election was stolen.