(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was sexually assaulted his girlfriend, strangled her with an extension cord and burned her with a metal spatula.

Jonathan Milamont Welch, 23, is charged with torture, home invasion, use of a harmful device causing injury, criminal sexual assault, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was arraigned on Sunday and given a $100,000/10% cash bond with a tether and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Authorities say at about 7:24 a.m. on June 2, police were called to a home in the 13000 block of Kilbourne Avenue.

The woman reported waking up at about 3 a.m. to Welch sexually assaulting her. He allegedly strangled her when she refused to give him the password to her cellphone. Authorities say Welch poured gasoline on her body, burned her arms and legs with a metal spatula and attempted to sexually assault her with a pole. Police say Welch also beat the woman with a belt and threatened her with a drill.

The woman ran out of the house when Welch went to the kitchen. She escaped to a neighbor’s home and Welch followed her onto the porch and pulled on her before leaving, authorities say. The neighbors took her in, gave her a blanket and called the police.

Authorities say Welch returned to the neighbors’ house and kicked in their door and left before officers arrived.

An investigation led to his arrest at about 11:24 a.m. that same day.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on June 21 and a preliminary examination on June 28.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, there is help for you. Please read the links that appear on the WCPO website,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release.

