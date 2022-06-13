  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Masters of Illusion

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

MINI GRAND ILLUSION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

READ MORE: Detroit Man Charged, Accused Of Torturing, Sexually Assaulting Girlfriend

Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillion, Rob Lake, Eric Jones, Chipper Lowell, Diego Chavez, Matt Marcy, and Ed Alonzo (#810).

READ MORE: Judge Denies Perry Johnson's Request To Get Name On GOP Primary Ballot

Original airdate 6/18/2022.

MORE NEWS: 7 Takeaways From Monday's January 6 Hearing

 