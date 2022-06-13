WALKER – Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
FOOD FIGHT – Stella (Violet Brinson) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) plan a Walker / Davidson family dinner.
Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) gets an unlikely ally when trying to prove that the Davidson’s were up to no good on the day Cordell (Jared Padalecki) raced for the ranch, and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) vows to learn the truth about the last case her previous partner was working on.
Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Carew and Anna Fricke (#219).
Original airdate 6/16/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.