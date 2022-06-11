  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMSEAL Team
    12:00 AMBull
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMSEAL Team
    12:00 AMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:High Gas Prices, Michigan, Michigan Gas Prices

(CBS DETROIT) – Gas prices in metro Detroit are holding steady for the first time in weeks.

The current average in the state is $5.21 a gallon.

READ MORE: Bond Set At $100K For Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya

That’s about a quarter higher than the national average, which is sitting at $4.98 a gallon, but at this time last week, the state average was $4.97 a gallon.

That pain at the pump is also causing “vacation inflation”.

READ MORE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Signs Security Bill For Michigan Schools

This is expected to be the busiest summer travel season in years, but the high cost of travel may put a burden on many Americans.

Domestic airfare is 34% higher than a few years ago.

Airbnb is also seeing rising costs, with prices up 11% from last year and hotel rooms are going for about $40 more than last year.

MORE NEWS: Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry In Michigan June 11-12

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.