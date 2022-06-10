(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a double-murder in Hazel Park that happened in January.
Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are the suspects wanted in this crime that happened on January 14.
Police identified the victims as Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Mathews.
Michael Hicks, a third suspect connected to this crime, has already been arrested.
According to police, the suspects are from the east side of Detroit.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of these two men.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of these two men.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, online at: http://www.1800speakup.org, or on the free P3 mobile app. Your identity is 100% anonymous.
