Plymouth Residents Asked To Shelter In Place Due To Police SituationPolice have asked some residents in the city of Plymouth to shelter in place Friday due to a police situation.

James Craig Says He Will Run As Write-In Candidate In GOP PrimaryFormer Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Police Search For Man Who Broke Into Detroit Home, Stabbed 29-Year-Old VictimPolice are seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion and aggravated assault in Detroit.

Teslas With Autopilot A Step Closer To Recall After WrecksTeslas with partially automated driving systems are a step closer to being recalled after the U.S. elevated its investigation into a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles or trucks with warning signs.

Michigan Officer Charged In Patrick Lyoya Shooting Set For HearingA Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following a traffic stop captured on a bystander's phone, was expected to have an initial court hearing Friday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Former Employee Filed Whistleblower Complaint About Abbott's Michigan Facility Months Before Previously KnownThe complaint was filed on Feb. 16, 2021, and was passed on to Abbott and the US Food and Drug Administration three days later, the source said.