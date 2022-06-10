  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:High Gas Prices, Michigan, Michigan Gas Prices

(CBS DETROIT) – Gas prices in metro Detroit are holding steady for the first time in weeks.

The current average in the state is $5.21 a gallon.

READ MORE: Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry In Michigan June 11-12

That’s about a quarter higher than the national average, which is sitting at $4.98 a gallon, but at this time last week, the state average was $4.97 a gallon.

That pain at the pump is also causing “vacation inflation”.

READ MORE: Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Arraigned On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

This is expected to be the busiest summer travel season in years, but the high cost of travel may put a burden on many Americans.

Domestic airfare is 34% higher than a few years ago.

Airbnb is also seeing rising costs, with prices up 11% from last year and hotel rooms are going for about $40 more than last year.

MORE NEWS: Man Charged After Stray Bullet Kills 11-Year-Old Girl In Detroit

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.