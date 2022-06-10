Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry In Michigan June 11-12The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of the “Three Free” Weekend, which includes free fishing, off-roading, and state park entry.

Michigan Gas Prices Remain Steady This Week, Averaging $5 A GallonThe current average in the state is $5.21 a gallon. That's about a quarter higher than the national average, which is sitting at $4.98 a gallon, but at this time last week, the state average was $4.97 a gallon.

Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Arraigned On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol RiotKelley appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and was released on a personal recognizance bond following the arraignment. This means he had to sign his name and didn't have to pay any money, but his signature ensures that he will appear at future court dates.

Man Charged After Stray Bullet Kills 11-Year-Old Girl In DetroitA 21-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of an 11-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that went through the bedroom wall of her eastside Detroit home.

Bond Set At $100K For Cop Who Killed Patrick LyoyaA judge set bond at $100,000 for a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Plymouth Man In Custody After Threats To Cement CompanyThe shelter in place in Plymouth due to a police situation has now been lifted. A 49-year-old man from Plymouth is in custody after making threats to a neighboring cement company.