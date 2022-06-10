(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents and out-of-state visitors to take advantage of the “Three Free” Weekend, which includes free fishing, off-roading, and state park entry.
This year the “Three Free” Weekend is taking place on June 11 and June 12.
“We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”
Here’s what is included over these two days:
- Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
- Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.
- Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about all the Passport provides at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.
Michigan DNR officials also urge visitors to put safety first when visiting Michigan parks.
Michigan DNR officials also urge visitors to put safety first when visiting Michigan parks.

Visit the Do Your Part website to learn more about how to stay safe and protect the state parks.
