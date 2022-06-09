US Advances Probe Of Teslas Running Into Emergency VehiclesA U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall.

Former Employee Filed Whistleblower Complaint About Abbott's Michigan Facility Months Before Previously KnownThe complaint was filed on Feb. 16, 2021, and was passed on to Abbott and the US Food and Drug Administration three days later, the source said.

FBI Arrests Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol RiotOfficials say Ryan Kelley, who is running as a GOP candidate for Michigan governor, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

First Responders: Smoke Alarms Saved Mother, Daughter In Michigan House FireThe Bay City Department of Public Safety said a mother and daughter managed to escape an early morning house fire Wednesday thanks to their smoke alarms.

Whitmer Asks Biden To Declare Major Disaster In GaylordMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked President Joe Biden on Wednesday to declare a major disaster in Otsego County, where an EF-3 tornado struck Gaylord on May 20.

Prosecutor To Announce Charging Decision Thursday In Fatal Shooting Of Patrick LyoyaKent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer.