(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say Ryan Kelley, who is running as a GOP candidate for Michigan governor, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed Kelley’s arrest Thursday morning, adding that agents from the Grand Rapids office arrested him at his home in Allendale Township.

According to a criminal complaint, Kelley, 40, is charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against a person or property in any restricted building or grounds, and willfully injure or commit any depredation against any property of the United States.

Federal officials say he is expected to make his initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

According to an affidavit filed by the FBI, authorities were first alerted of Kelley’s possible involvement in the riot on Jan. 16, 2021, when an anonymous tipster submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Center. The tip included photos of someone believed to be Kelley at the U.S. Capitol.

Images showed an individual believed to be Kelley was wearing sunglasses and a black baseball cap worn backward and moving toward the entrance of the Capitol, according to the affidavit. Officials say footage also showed the same person in a crowd of people “who are assaulting and pushing past law enforcement officers.”

Officials say the individual was shown climbing onto and standing on an architectural feature “and indicated by waving his hand that the crowd behind him should move towards the stairs leading into the U.C. Capitol building,” the affidavit states.

Federal officials confirmed Kelley’s identity after also conducting interviews, which included local officials in Ottawa County and Allendale Township.

Last month, Kelley said he would refuse to participate in a debate at the Michigan Policy Conference due to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy on showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Kelley called it a “dealbreaker” and urged other Republican candidates to follow suit. However, officials with the regional chamber said the event was going to be held outside there was a separate registration option for the debate.

