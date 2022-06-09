Federal Grant Awarded To Help Treat Hypertension In Minority CommunitiesHeart disease and stroke are the two leading causes of death for Americans and high blood pressure can increase risks for both illnesses.

Grand Rapids Police Officer Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Patrick LyoyaA Grand Rapids police officer is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday.

Former Employee Filed Whistleblower Complaint About Abbott's Michigan Facility Months Before Previously KnownThe complaint was filed on Feb. 16, 2021, and was passed on to Abbott and the US Food and Drug Administration three days later, the source said.

House Passes 'Red Flag' Bill As Part Of Gun Control PushThe House voted Thursday to pass a federal "red flag" bill intended to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others as a bipartisan group of senators work to figure out a package that could garner 60 votes in the Senate on gun safety reform.

Prosecutor To Announce Charging Decision Thursday In Fatal Shooting Of Patrick LyoyaKent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer.

US Advances Probe Of Teslas Running Into Emergency VehiclesA U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall.