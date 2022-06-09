  • WWJ-TV

By Logan Tesmer
Southfield (CW50) – This year, The Caribbean Cultural and Carnival Organization is coming together with the Concert of Colors in Detroit to put on Caribbean Carnival Day on July 23rd.

The organization will take over the main stage at Concert of Colors to celebrate the Caribbean community in Detroit, as well as put on their annual Carival Parade, where the various cultures that come from the hundreds of islands in the Caribbean are put on display in a show of color, music, dancing, and artistry.

The Caribbean Cultural and Carnival Organization was created to promote and interpret Caribbean culture to the Metropolitan Detroit community through educational means and cultural activities, as well as to promote greater cooperation and unity among the Caribbean people living in the Metropolitan Detroit area.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Richard Parris, President of The Caribbean Cultural and Carnival Organization

Richard Parris, President of The Caribbean Cultural and Carnival Organization, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the importance of the parade/festival that’s put on each year by the organization.

Learn more at MyCCCO.org

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50