(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that major road projects are scheduled to begin in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Wayne Counties next week.
Here are the MDOT projects, including start dates and detours:
- Benzie County (Begins June 13) :
- M-22 resurfacing
- One lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic regulators during daytime hours
- Cheboygan & Emmet Counties (Begins June 16):
- next phase of work on the I-75 repair and rebuilding project
- Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured on Nicolet Street (Exit 337) to Jamet Street (Exit 339).
- Southbound traffic will be detoured on Jamet Street (Exit 339), Louvigny Street, Central Avenue, and Nicolet Street to Exit 337.
- This detour for I-75 through-traffic will be in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 16.
- Wayne County (Begins June 13):
- milling and resurfacing work on southbound I-375
- Southbound I-375 will be detoured to southbound I-75, then southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to Jefferson Avenue.
Whitmer says these projects are expected to support 160 jobs.READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Says Dues Going Up $100 For Lawyers
“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. These investments in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Wayne counties will support over 160 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small business across the state. I hope you all like orange because you’ll be seeing a lot of cones and barrels this summer. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done.”MORE NEWS: Detroit Councilman Coleman Young II Contracts COVID-19
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.