(CBS DETROIT) — When it comes to finding a job post-graduation, the State of Michigan ranks as a top 10 employer according to a new list.
In May, Forbes magazine released its 2022 list of "America's Best Employers for New Grads," which ranks the State of Michigan as No. 8 out of 300 recognized organizations.
Forbes says it based its rankings on a survey of 20,000 young professionals working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.
"I am proud that the State of Michigan has been recognized as a top ten organization for new graduates to bring their talents, develop new skills, and start their careers," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "By enacting paid parental leave, increasing workplace protections, and boosting transparency, my administration has strived to ensure our state's nearly 50,000-strong workforce has the support to thrive and serve the people of Michigan at the highest level. We will always ensure that State of Michigan employees have what they need to raise a family and ensure a solid quality of life in the state they serve."
According to the ranking, Indeed sits in the top spot, followed by Mayo Clinic, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and NASA.
Click here to view the full list.
