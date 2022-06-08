  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit firefighters have been injured following a crash between a fire engine and a passenger car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Houston Whittier and Dickerson. The scene showed a fire engine in a residential yard with tire tracks from the road and a civilian car nearby with damage to the front of the vehicle, according to reports from Fox 2.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, but DFD Chief James Harris did confirm that two firefighters were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

